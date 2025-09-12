 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19956969
Update notes via Steam Community
Depending on whether or not certain food pellets have been completed and if not, the amount of food pellets that were eaten, will decide how much is visible or able to be picked up while exploring the Table.

All the way from being able to carry a limited number of paperclips and string, to being unable to see how to continue the progression points!

Refining of this to continue and if there's any bugs that appear, let me know!

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2291661
  • Loading history…
