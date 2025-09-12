Patch 0.3 – Bugfix Update

More stable, fairer, less frustration — focused on fixes.

Bug Fixes

Inventory/Power-Ups: After clicking one power-up, all others lock for 20 seconds; Health & Ammo remain available. Auto-unlocks after 20s.

Elevators: Fixed behavior — they now reliably go down to the floor for clean boarding.

Level´s: Corrected breakable box drop logic (unintentionally low chances in corridors).

Minor Adjustments

Level´s: Previously empty corridors now include Health and Ammo pickups.

Links

Website: https://www.vertexvienna.at/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Vertex.Vienna