12 September 2025 Build 19956782 Edited 12 September 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✅ Tuned dialog "voices" of the last biomes
✅ The workers in the factory stayed there after you completed the tasks. It makes more sense that the rooms become empty.
✅ When using the last element between places with different cameras, the postprocessing didn't update properly.
✅ Nature Temple Boss could be lit when dying
✅ You could drink a potion while using stairs, making an odd visual effect
✅ Postprocess change near the Academy (the camera tints to purple) was missing in the transition from the snow area.
✅ Lightning Slimes could be lit before they pop out.
✅ Improved the collisions of the elements involved in a puzzle on the last temple.
✅ Freezing the enemy Little candles and then damaging it made it so they kept the frozen material.
✅ Changed a dialog in the beach town: "Dad said that the clothes make the man" to "Dad says the shoes make the man."
✅ When transitioning from the Academy to the forest through water, if the bubble popped you could get stuck

Changed files in this update

