✅ Tuned dialog "voices" of the last biomes

✅ The workers in the factory stayed there after you completed the tasks. It makes more sense that the rooms become empty.

✅ When using the last element between places with different cameras, the postprocessing didn't update properly.

✅ Nature Temple Boss could be lit when dying

✅ You could drink a potion while using stairs, making an odd visual effect

✅ Postprocess change near the Academy (the camera tints to purple) was missing in the transition from the snow area.

✅ Lightning Slimes could be lit before they pop out.

✅ Improved the collisions of the elements involved in a puzzle on the last temple.

✅ Freezing the enemy Little candles and then damaging it made it so they kept the frozen material.

✅ Changed a dialog in the beach town: "Dad said that the clothes make the man" to "Dad says the shoes make the man."

✅ When transitioning from the Academy to the forest through water, if the bubble popped you could get stuck