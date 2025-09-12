 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19956765 Edited 12 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New & Improved

  • 🚘 New cars

    • J: XJ X350 in the regular dealership

    • C: Chevelle, C: Silverado, MB: G-class in the Tournament dealership

  • 🎨 Black window tints — give your car a brand-new style!

  • 🏆 Clan tournaments
    Clans can now create their own tournaments with custom rules and earn prestige.

  • 📟 Dashboards

    • Added color schemes

    • Ability to swap gear shift buttons

    • New dashboards: Moskvich, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin DB5

    • Prices for old dashboards reduced

  • 💸 Market
    Quick purchases directly from lot charts are now available.

  • 🎥 Camera

    • Each upgrade type in styling mode now has its own camera angle

    • In the garage, zoom in/out with the mouse wheel (PC) or pinch gesture (touch devices)

  • 💬 Chat & clans

    • Private messages redesigned to work like friend chats

    • Added clan report button

🛠 Fixes

  • 😀 Emoji reactions no longer appear squished

  • 🏠 Fixed issue when entering clan chat

  • 💸 Fixed bug with missing money deduction when buying boss races

  • 🏆 Victory rewards vs. boss now display drop chances

  • 🌊 Reflection settings now correctly affect visuals again

  • 💻 PC: fixed crash when minimizing during resource loading

  • 🎮 Steam Deck: disabled non-fullscreen mode

🔥 Jump in now to test new cars, explore clan tournaments, and enjoy all the updates!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2249601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link