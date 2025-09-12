✨ New & Improved
🚘 New cars
J: XJ X350 in the regular dealership
C: Chevelle, C: Silverado, MB: G-class in the Tournament dealership
🎨 Black window tints — give your car a brand-new style!
🏆 Clan tournaments
Clans can now create their own tournaments with custom rules and earn prestige.
📟 Dashboards
Added color schemes
Ability to swap gear shift buttons
New dashboards: Moskvich, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin DB5
Prices for old dashboards reduced
💸 Market
Quick purchases directly from lot charts are now available.
🎥 Camera
Each upgrade type in styling mode now has its own camera angle
In the garage, zoom in/out with the mouse wheel (PC) or pinch gesture (touch devices)
💬 Chat & clans
Private messages redesigned to work like friend chats
Added clan report button
🛠 Fixes
😀 Emoji reactions no longer appear squished
🏠 Fixed issue when entering clan chat
💸 Fixed bug with missing money deduction when buying boss races
🏆 Victory rewards vs. boss now display drop chances
🌊 Reflection settings now correctly affect visuals again
💻 PC: fixed crash when minimizing during resource loading
🎮 Steam Deck: disabled non-fullscreen mode
🔥 Jump in now to test new cars, explore clan tournaments, and enjoy all the updates!
