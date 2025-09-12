- changed camera snow effect
- fixed hanging on maps and globally
- added more health for longer time selections
- fixed mouse cursor missing in some cases
- fixed splash effect missing on clients
- fixed code button for lobby join not displaying proper code
- adjusted celebrations after win
- power snowballs have more power
- small maps' adjustments
- fixed score calculations for edge cases (race condition)
