Major 12 September 2025 Build 19956630 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We’ve officially begun updating the Antonio route. Chapter by chapter, the story will unfold, and the full route will be completed on September 19.

For our international community: the English version of Antonio’s major update is scheduled for November. This will include the complete storyline along with the glossary feature to help you piece together the world’s mysteries.

Thank you to all Early Access players for your support and companionship. Every comment, every bit of feedback, reminds us why we’re building this world. I truly believe we will reach the true ending of this story together. ❤️

Domus Aurea

