🛰️ Attention Mercenaries!

Thanks again to everyone jumping into the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your feedback. Your reports are helping us squash bugs fast and smooth out the experience.

We’ve just deployed Version 0.6.5.1, focusing on stability fixes, balance tweaks, and quality of life improvements. Jump back in and let us know how it feels!



🔧 Latest Patch Notes

💥 Crash Fixes and Stability

Fixed duplication issue with the IDs of characters which could result in various bugs such as crew members being replaced by random shop recruits when loading

Fixed crashes when entering battles

Fixed crashes when receiving loot

Fixed crashes during battles

Fixed crashes when closing the game

🛠️ Gameplay Fixes

Fixed crew members health being restored to full when loading a game (sorry!)

Fixed Teleport ability sometimes failing

Fixed Create Barrier ability sometimes failing

Fixed some AoE attacks also hitting the attacker such as the Machine Gun Controlled Burst ability

Fixed being able to repeatedly use the Brace ability on the Machine Gun

Fixed being able to attempt to close a door when a character or corpse was on it resulting in lost AP

Fixed battles round number not resetting correctly

Stunned effect now removes Moving Target, Grappling, Brace and Shield Block effects from the target

Characters cannot receive Moving Target, Grappling, Brace and Shield Block effects whilst Stunned

🖥️ Interface and Quality of Life

Fixed GUI menus overlapping when in a dungeon location

Setting an item to be repaired now also shows this in its tooltips icon

Players can now interact with their inventory items via right click in addition to double clicking or dragging items

Fixed decimal number errors on crew stat screen

Fixed various typos

⚖️ Balance Changes

Reduced the amount of enemies and locations on the world map

Reduced mission rewards but increased mission bonus rewards

Reduced shop respawn times

Increased the damage of explosions from the environment and robots dying

Slightly increased the sell price of items

Sell price of items is now affected by that items durability

🧰 Miscellaneous

Fixed Reload ability cost of Shotguns

Removed option to choose ultra wide resolution when the player did not have an ultra wide monitor

📡 That's All For Now

As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.

And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, don’t forget to join us on Discord!

Until next time, keep on survivin’!