🛰️ Attention Mercenaries!
Thanks again to everyone jumping into the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your feedback. Your reports are helping us squash bugs fast and smooth out the experience.
We’ve just deployed Version 0.6.5.1, focusing on stability fixes, balance tweaks, and quality of life improvements. Jump back in and let us know how it feels!
🔧 Latest Patch Notes
💥 Crash Fixes and Stability
Fixed duplication issue with the IDs of characters which could result in various bugs such as crew members being replaced by random shop recruits when loading
Fixed crashes when entering battles
Fixed crashes when receiving loot
Fixed crashes during battles
Fixed crashes when closing the game
🛠️ Gameplay Fixes
Fixed crew members health being restored to full when loading a game (sorry!)
Fixed Teleport ability sometimes failing
Fixed Create Barrier ability sometimes failing
Fixed some AoE attacks also hitting the attacker such as the Machine Gun Controlled Burst ability
Fixed being able to repeatedly use the Brace ability on the Machine Gun
Fixed being able to attempt to close a door when a character or corpse was on it resulting in lost AP
Fixed battles round number not resetting correctly
Stunned effect now removes Moving Target, Grappling, Brace and Shield Block effects from the target
Characters cannot receive Moving Target, Grappling, Brace and Shield Block effects whilst Stunned
🖥️ Interface and Quality of Life
Fixed GUI menus overlapping when in a dungeon location
Setting an item to be repaired now also shows this in its tooltips icon
Players can now interact with their inventory items via right click in addition to double clicking or dragging items
Fixed decimal number errors on crew stat screen
Fixed various typos
⚖️ Balance Changes
Reduced the amount of enemies and locations on the world map
Reduced mission rewards but increased mission bonus rewards
Reduced shop respawn times
Increased the damage of explosions from the environment and robots dying
Slightly increased the sell price of items
Sell price of items is now affected by that items durability
🧰 Miscellaneous
Fixed Reload ability cost of Shotguns
Removed option to choose ultra wide resolution when the player did not have an ultra wide monitor
📡 That's All For Now
As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.
And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, don't forget to join us on Discord!
Until next time, keep on survivin’!
