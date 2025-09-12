Dear Players,

We’ve fixed key issues and fine-tuned gameplay to improve your overall experience with Lost Soul Aside.

PS5 & PC - Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Vesper could occasionally behave abnormally during Phase 2 of the fight.

Fixed a few abnormal behavior or voice lines for Liana under certain conditions.

Fixed some abnormal behavior for specific NPCs in the Imperial Capital - Harbor area in the Interlude chapters.

PS5 & PC – Gameplay Optimizations

Enhanced the hit sound effects for weapons and monsters.

Adjusted the trigger distance for dialogue interactions to enhance gameplay flow.

Updated the credits.

Optimized models and animations for select NPCs.

Improved the landing animation for Kaser when descending from the air, making it easier to predict the landing position.

PC-Specific Optimization

Mouse side buttons can now be assigned in the key rebinding menu for more flexible control customization.

Thank you for the continuous and great support!

Lost Soul Aside Development Team