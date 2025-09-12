 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19956300
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.7.0

- Added Pixelizer algorithm with advanced pixel art generation

- Enhanced user interface with horizontal parameter layout

- Improved algorithm performance and responsiveness

- Fixed target width parameter functionality

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3475121
macOS 64-bit Depot 3475122
