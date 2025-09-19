Unknown X’s latest RPG based on Touhou Project, “Marisa of Liartop Mountain”, is finally out now on Steam!

Marisa of Liartop Mountain is an adventure RPG where the player's choice and the dice will determine the path.

Reimu ventures through a mysterious book, to find Marisa who disappeared... but Reimu is not alone.

4 girls will guide, help, and support Reimu on her journey... While having a blast!

To celebrate the release, we’re holding a limited-time launch sale offering 10% off the base game!

Take advantage of this opportunity and grab the game now!

Marisa of Liartop Mountain also offers DLC that lets you dive even deeper into its world and enjoy it from fresh perspectives.

Two BGM DLC packs allow you to change the in-game music to tracks selected personally by composer RD-Sounds, featuring Touhou arrangements from their past work.

There’s also a soundtrack containing original songs and a digital artbook packed with in-game stills, facial variations, and illustrations.

A Digital Deluxe Edition is also available, bundling these extras together at a great value so be sure to check it out!

Visit the official Marisa of Liartop Mountain website for a gameplay guide. If you get stuck or run into any tough spots, the guide might help you get back on track!

https://alliance-arts.co.jp/en/news-detail/2198/

If you encounter any bugs or technical issues while playing, please report them in the following thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2514630/discussions/0/4634863254940757905/

Enjoy your journey through the mysterious world of Marisa of Liartop Mountain!

- Unknown X