BALANCE CHANGES

Film Camera now Creates the Queued Token if it is already a Tape (instead of doing nothing)

Converted Bee damage 4 -> 3 Attack. Upgraded Bee no longer has multistrike but has 6 Attack instead

Converted Evil Monkey now only Buffs and Triggers adjacent Attack Tokens

Teal Board can no longer turn your Spawnable into a Wine or wine based Dish (Cos wine is special and nothing actually spawns it but you know, was also busted to get on Wave 1)

Teal Board now also cannot transform a Spawnable into the same spawnable

Mammoth: Passive: At the end of the turn Create a random Ingredient. Whenever a Token consumes a Dish Trigger it -> Passive: At the end of the turn Create a random Ingredient. Whenever a Token with an Attack consumes a Dish, Trigger it.



EVOLUTION CHANGES

Construction Site no longer adds vests to "Final" Enemies



BUG FIXES

Piranha text now correctly states that you take Damage when it is Destroyed

Mad Difficulty no longer gives you a random evolution at the start

Fixed bug where you could drag Powers to the board