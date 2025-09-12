 Skip to content
Dear players,

Thank you for your continued support! In this update, we have fixed several issues and made optimizations:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the main quest Poetry Gathering could sometimes be interrupted.

Fixed an issue where side quest NPC names were not displayed.

Fixed an issue where the item Sunset Bow could not be forged in the weapon shop.

Fixed an issue where the quest The Missing Messiah did not display its steps.

Fixed an issue where the final chapter side quest Mutual Help could not be accepted.

Improvements

Optimized the tag Impregnable Fortress, adjusting it to more reasonable values.

Optimized the spawn rate of the tag Outlaw.

We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

