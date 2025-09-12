Hello Gamer Stop fans! 🎮

Hello Gamer Stop fans! 🎮

We’re excited to announce that the Prologue version of Gamer Stop Simulator is now live and can be played for FREE on Steam!

This Prologue gives you the chance to experience the game early before the full release: build your own game store, repair consoles, trade second-hand items, and expand your shop!

The main purpose of releasing the Prologue is to gather valuable feedback from you.

Share Your Thoughts with Us! 💬

If you'd like to report a bug, suggest improvements, or connect with other players and the dev team,

Stay Tuned and Keep Supporting! ⭐

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to add the game to your wishlist! It helps us a lot and ensures you won’t miss any updates, announcements, or special offers.

Wishlist Now!