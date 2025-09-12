 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19955951 Edited 12 September 2025 – 11:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

  • !! Added Berta the Highland Cow as a mount to the game! Bertas quest triggers on next day after completing Barbara's quest called "Forest Master's Survey". If you have a save file with this completed already, the Berta quest should trigger immediately on next load. !!
  • Added option to close pop-up menus in Our Porto and Field Guide with same button used to open
  • Minor Our Porto visual improvements
  • Added key-binds for Our Porto (O), Friendships (F), Recipe Book (K) and Calendar (L) apps
  • Switched Phone key-bind from F to P
  • Minor text changes in tutorials
  • Added Angel Wings translations to other languages since it was missing
  • Wood fences in grasslands make footstep sounds now when walking on top of them
  • Updated collision for invisible wall in town centre
  • Changed the first controls tutorial to include information on free roam


Fixes

  • Fixed issue where bunting on ruins would fly back and forth when player approached and colour would display incorrectly
  • Minor dialogue fixes

