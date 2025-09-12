- !! Added Berta the Highland Cow as a mount to the game! Bertas quest triggers on next day after completing Barbara's quest called "Forest Master's Survey". If you have a save file with this completed already, the Berta quest should trigger immediately on next load. !!
- Added option to close pop-up menus in Our Porto and Field Guide with same button used to open
- Minor Our Porto visual improvements
- Added key-binds for Our Porto (O), Friendships (F), Recipe Book (K) and Calendar (L) apps
- Switched Phone key-bind from F to P
- Minor text changes in tutorials
- Added Angel Wings translations to other languages since it was missing
- Wood fences in grasslands make footstep sounds now when walking on top of them
- Updated collision for invisible wall in town centre
- Changed the first controls tutorial to include information on free roam
Fixes
- Fixed issue where bunting on ruins would fly back and forth when player approached and colour would display incorrectly
- Minor dialogue fixes
Changed files in this update