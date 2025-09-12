 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19955930
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy Captains,

Patch 1.8.1 is now live!

This patch is a relatively small one which focuses mainly on bug fixes:

Improvements

  • Maintenance craft slow down sooner, which should limit how often they crash into space stations.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where player could immediately spawn within a planet.

  • Fixed issue where bad characters in the Captain's Log would crash the game on load.

  • The cursor character no longer gets stored in the Captain's Log (partially responsible for the above crash).

  • Fixed an issue with meshes not displaying properly.

We hope that fixing these issues improve your experiences with Astra Protocol 2.

As usual, if you have any comments, feedback, or suggestions, please let us know.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2026751
