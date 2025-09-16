We have updated the official version v1.0.3 and the demo version v0.2.7.

Implemented usability improvements.



◆Main changes

- To make organizing MEMO easier:



Increased the maximum number of saved MEMO from 40 to 60.

Added a filter to narrow MEMO by speaker.

These updates should make the later, more challenging chapters easier to play.



- Improved controller usability:

Doubled right-stick scroll speed while the LOG window is open.

Added a brief input lockout on choice prompts to prevent accidental selections when rapidly advancing dialogue.



- Added in-game quick hints:



After a Game Over in each chapter, you can choose to view a quick hint to help identify whether someone is a Yokai or a Human.

If you're still stuck, feel free to reach out on the Official Discord server!

https://discord.gg/AEhsP6FFJW

- Other minor improvements and bug fixes.

We hope to continue growing "Yokai Landlord: Monster Mystery!" with care and passion. Thank you for your continued support.