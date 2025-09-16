 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19955864 Edited 16 September 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have updated the official version v1.0.3 and the demo version v0.2.7.

Implemented usability improvements.

◆Main changes
- To make organizing MEMO easier:

Increased the maximum number of saved MEMO from 40 to 60.

Added a filter to narrow MEMO by speaker.

These updates should make the later, more challenging chapters easier to play.

- Improved controller usability:

Doubled right-stick scroll speed while the LOG window is open.

Added a brief input lockout on choice prompts to prevent accidental selections when rapidly advancing dialogue.

- Added in-game quick hints:


After a Game Over in each chapter, you can choose to view a quick hint to help identify whether someone is a Yokai or a Human.

If you're still stuck, feel free to reach out on the Official Discord server!
https://discord.gg/AEhsP6FFJW

- Other minor improvements and bug fixes.

We hope to continue growing "Yokai Landlord: Monster Mystery!" with care and passion. Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3193561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link