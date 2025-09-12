Feature Adjustments:
Added a new warehouse search function in both horizontal and vertical modes.
Reduced the unlocking price of the safe in the early stages of the game.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the issue where purple gems were not produced in reputation tasks.
Fixed the issue where chests could be opened infinitely in Traditional Chinese.
Fixed the issue where combat could not continue under certain circumstances.
Fixed the issue where the full-screen interface displayed abnormally under certain circumstances.
