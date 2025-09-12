 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19955813 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a new warehouse search function in both horizontal and vertical modes.

  • Reduced the unlocking price of the safe in the early stages of the game.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue where purple gems were not produced in reputation tasks.

  • Fixed the issue where chests could be opened infinitely in Traditional Chinese.

  • Fixed the issue where combat could not continue under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed the issue where the full-screen interface displayed abnormally under certain circumstances.

