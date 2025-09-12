Hey everyone, here is a small update with some improvements and fixes.



• Fixed crosshair incorrectly adjusting to the current held item.

• Increased upgrade costs.

• Fixed vending machine UI appearing through the wall.

• Further adjusted out of bounds collision.

• Added more items to some areas of the map.

• increased deer view distance.

• Optimized cave lighting.



Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)



Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀