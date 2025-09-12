Hey everyone, here is a small update with some improvements and fixes.
• Fixed crosshair incorrectly adjusting to the current held item.
• Increased upgrade costs.
• Fixed vending machine UI appearing through the wall.
• Further adjusted out of bounds collision.
• Added more items to some areas of the map.
• increased deer view distance.
• Optimized cave lighting.
Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)
Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀
Blood Bear Update 6
Update notes via Steam Community
