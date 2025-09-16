Apologies, for some reason, this patch did not get published on the day it should.



We are still working on some of the performance issues some of you have seen, the small mouse movements, and working together with Twitch to improve the bot integration.







BUG FIXES

Outfis' colours are now saved correctly

JSON file was removed, which could cause problems in some scenarios with new games

Resolved an issue with graffiti in the toilets

Fixed a problem where one of the 5-star slides was not rideable by the player

IMPROVEMENTS

Staff now helps with achievement progress

Cheater icon changed to red to be more noticeable

The physics engine used in some sliding actions has been improved

Reduced the drowning chance for the early game

Slightly reduced the chances of puddles and drowning events for all star levels of parks.

Added some more possible graffiti from vandals

Improvements in several translations for visitors' thoughts and reactions

Improved some of the visitors' NPCs rigging

New separate thoughts for watergun, jukebox, and perverts' reactions

Improvements on how graffiti works on attractions

Improvements to the waiting animation

Performance improved on the watergun

Improved some of the staff animations



NEW FEATURES

A new, unique NPC model has been added ( prepare for some upcoming models related to unique NPCs and regular NPCs very soon )

Visitors now have a new scared animation

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately, but add them to bigger update patch notes on the following updates