We are still working on some of the performance issues some of you have seen, the small mouse movements, and working together with Twitch to improve the bot integration.
BUG FIXES
Outfis' colours are now saved correctly
JSON file was removed, which could cause problems in some scenarios with new games
Resolved an issue with graffiti in the toilets
Fixed a problem where one of the 5-star slides was not rideable by the player
IMPROVEMENTS
Staff now helps with achievement progress
Cheater icon changed to red to be more noticeable
The physics engine used in some sliding actions has been improved
Reduced the drowning chance for the early game
Slightly reduced the chances of puddles and drowning events for all star levels of parks.
Added some more possible graffiti from vandals
Improvements in several translations for visitors' thoughts and reactions
Improved some of the visitors' NPCs rigging
New separate thoughts for watergun, jukebox, and perverts' reactions
Improvements on how graffiti works on attractions
Improvements to the waiting animation
Performance improved on the watergun
Improved some of the staff animations
NEW FEATURES
A new, unique NPC model has been added ( prepare for some upcoming models related to unique NPCs and regular NPCs very soon )
Visitors now have a new scared animation
