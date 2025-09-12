 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19955367 Edited 12 September 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TL;DR: Set single & chained waypoints, visible sector borders on map & minimap, refreshed sector map, better danger-level distribution at higher sensor ranges, more scannable objects — plus bug fixes.

New

  • Waypoints on the Sector Map

    • Create waypoint: Right Mouse Button (RMB).

    • Create multiple waypoints quickly: Hold Shift + RMB.

    • Auto-navigation: Your ship automatically heads to the next waypoint as soon as one is placed.

  • Visible sector borders on Sector Map and Minimap.

Updated

  • Icons added to the Home Sector menu.

  • Sector Map redesigned for better clarity and planning.

  • Improved danger-level distribution for discovered sectors:

    • With Sensor Range 5 you’ll see more Danger Level 4 sectors.

    • With Sensor Range 6 you’ll see mostly Danger Level 5 sectors.

  • More objects can be scanned within a sector.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed translation display issues in the Extraction UI.

  • Fixed UI rendering for selected containers.

Pro tip: Fast route planning with waypoints

  1. Open the Sector Map.

  2. RMB on any position to place a waypoint.

  3. Hold Shift + RMB repeatedly to chain a route.

  4. The ship auto-follows the newest waypoint and works through the chain.

Thanks for all the feedback—keep it coming, and enjoy exploring! 🚀

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2722161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link