TL;DR: Set single & chained waypoints, visible sector borders on map & minimap, refreshed sector map, better danger-level distribution at higher sensor ranges, more scannable objects — plus bug fixes.

New

Waypoints on the Sector Map Create waypoint: Right Mouse Button (RMB) . Create multiple waypoints quickly: Hold Shift + RMB . Auto-navigation: Your ship automatically heads to the next waypoint as soon as one is placed.

Visible sector borders on Sector Map and Minimap.

Updated

Icons added to the Home Sector menu.

Sector Map redesigned for better clarity and planning.

Improved danger-level distribution for discovered sectors: With Sensor Range 5 you’ll see more Danger Level 4 sectors. With Sensor Range 6 you’ll see mostly Danger Level 5 sectors.

More objects can be scanned within a sector.

Bug Fixes

Fixed translation display issues in the Extraction UI .

Fixed UI rendering for selected containers.

Pro tip: Fast route planning with waypoints

Open the Sector Map. RMB on any position to place a waypoint. Hold Shift + RMB repeatedly to chain a route. The ship auto-follows the newest waypoint and works through the chain.

Thanks for all the feedback—keep it coming, and enjoy exploring! 🚀