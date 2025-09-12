Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements Based on Community Feedback 🙌

Bugfixes:

Sector 01 : Fixed last tutorial step not triggering (outro dialogue not starting) when connecting the refiner to a launch pad before connecting it to a water extractor

Sector 03 : Acid recipe now unlocks by default at the start of Level 03 to prevent module quests from stopping at station level 13 when level 14 is required for the Logistics achievement.

Sector 05.1 : Fixed High Score 05.1 condition incorrectly rewarding the Star Bird 05.1 achievement, which made High Score 05.1 unobtainable.

Enter and Discover asteroid tooltips no longer render in front of the in-game menu, dialogues, or other UI elements.

Hovering over buildings is no longer detected when the building is obscured by UI (e.g. bug reporting or in-game menu screens).

Fixed music track skipping when alt + tabbing out of game while Run In Background is disabled.

Fixed an issue where deleting a Receiver sometimes caused two interplanetary connection lines to be drawn on top of each other, making it seem like one was missing.

Flying coin particles no longer freeze when opening the in-game menu.

Improvements:

Sector 04 : Added an additional trigger to unblock ice extractor research. Previously, it only became available after starting the first Strangelet excavation quest. It now also becomes researchable when starting any quest that requests water, methane or acid.

Sector 04 : The last excavation quest now grants +1 Strangelet, and there is a separate goal quest that rewards victory for obtaining 1 Strangelet.

Sector 07 : Hid the recipe requiring conductor & feather to make thread so players focus on the simpler feather-in-refiner recipe instead.

Added tooltip to Edge Rotation Enabled setting in controls tab to make it clearer what it does: disabling the auto rotation of an asteroid while drawing paths or placing buildings (tooltip only in English and German for now).

Fixed some typos in German translation.

Version number now displays with a "v" prefix instead of "Version."

Improved tooltip positioning in the in-game menu.

Removed debug frame rates from the target frame rate dropdown.

Added a small delay before the loading screen disappears when starting a game from the menu to prevent the menu flashing for a frame before the game begins.

The best place to give feedback is our Discord server. There, we are running a Smart Ticketing System: Leave feedback, vote up change requests and bug reports from other users, and help us to prioritize tasks in the further development of Star Birds.

🙏Thank you so much everyone for the overwhelming response, all your feedback, comments and bug reports! This helps us a lot to prioritize and identify issues with the game. We're trying to address the most critical issues as soon as we can. Please be patient though, since we're a small team and might take a while to address specific issues you're experiencing!🙏