added: Minds Awakening and Rite of Fractured Minds for aliens
added: metamorphed trait when a unit transforms into a demon in the Age of Chaos
changes: updated translation credits
changes: increased health for aliens
changes: increased health for UFOs
changes: Rite of Fractured Minds is now stronger
changes: adjusted Burning Feet icon
fixed: rare crash with unit avatars
fixed: log spam from the quit window
fixed: tumor appearing twice in the knowledge window
fixed: power tab sometimes bugging out after closing the plot window
fixed: alien towers shooting arrows instead of plasma balls
fixed: Punkcorns taxonomy rank
fixed: rogue pixel in the knowledge icon
fixed: "Overview" title in the subspecies window not being translated
hotfix 0.51.1 - ArmyBoxes
Update notes via Steam Community
