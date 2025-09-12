 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19955352
Update notes via Steam Community
added: Minds Awakening and Rite of Fractured Minds for aliens
added: metamorphed trait when a unit transforms into a demon in the Age of Chaos
changes: updated translation credits
changes: increased health for aliens
changes: increased health for UFOs
changes: Rite of Fractured Minds is now stronger
changes: adjusted Burning Feet icon
fixed: rare crash with unit avatars
fixed: log spam from the quit window
fixed: tumor appearing twice in the knowledge window
fixed: power tab sometimes bugging out after closing the plot window
fixed: alien towers shooting arrows instead of plasma balls
fixed: Punkcorns taxonomy rank
fixed: rogue pixel in the knowledge icon
fixed: "Overview" title in the subspecies window not being translated

