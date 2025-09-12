added: Minds Awakening and Rite of Fractured Minds for aliens

added: metamorphed trait when a unit transforms into a demon in the Age of Chaos

changes: updated translation credits

changes: increased health for aliens

changes: increased health for UFOs

changes: Rite of Fractured Minds is now stronger

changes: adjusted Burning Feet icon

fixed: rare crash with unit avatars

fixed: log spam from the quit window

fixed: tumor appearing twice in the knowledge window

fixed: power tab sometimes bugging out after closing the plot window

fixed: alien towers shooting arrows instead of plasma balls

fixed: Punkcorns taxonomy rank

fixed: rogue pixel in the knowledge icon

fixed: "Overview" title in the subspecies window not being translated