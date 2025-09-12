1. Regency System Added: Before the emperor turns 18, if his biological mother belongs to the player’s family, the player can exercise some of the emperor’s authority through her. No need to be part of the imperial family to wield royal power.

2. Matchmaking Feature Added: During the coming-of-age event, players can now use the Matchmake option to find suitable marriage candidates from noble families. Options include normal proposals, marrying in, or taking in a husband.

3. Pawnshop Updates: A new section Pawned Items for Sale has been added, allowing players to buy valuable items at discounted prices, especially convenient for purchasing collectibles.

4. Succession Disputes: When a vassal prince’s children inherit the fief, a dispute event may occur. Players can choose to support or oppose a claimant, affecting relationships with both sides, or ignore the conflict entirely.

5. Royal Reinforcements: When attacking a noble family that has become part of the imperial clan, the royal court may send the Imperial Guards to aid the defenders.

6. Direct Visits for Tutors: Grand Preceptors and Lecturers can now directly visit and meet royal children.

7. Title Events Recorded: When imperial consorts are granted or stripped of titles, the events are recorded in life chronicles.

8. Gameplay Optimizations: Adjusted various values, including lower palace intrigue event probability, optimized generation of new noble families, and added reputation gained from fulfilling imperial decrees.

9. Bug Fix: Corrected issue where the crown prince’s consorts were incorrectly set as concubines when the emperor automatically appointed a heir.

10. Bug Fix: Fixed imperial family events not processing automatically, including untreated illnesses.

11. Bug Fix: Health of imperial family members now recovers automatically.

12. Bug Fix: Fixed issue where, after a noble family falls and a new family is generated, members of the fallen family could still be recalled to the new family.

13. Bug Fix: Fixed issue where matchmaking via matchmaker or competitions did not complete marriage tasks with civilian-born children.

14. Bug Fix: Corrected probability of marrying incorrect characters during competitions.

15. Bug Fix: Fixed remaining horse count display errors after acquiring horses from the player’s own shop.

16. UI and Loading Optimizations: Fixed display errors and added new in-loading screen tips (will be compiled into a complete game encyclopedia later).

17. Bug Fix: Fixed issue allowing stables to be dismantled without checking available capacity.

18. Bug Fix: Fixed issue where married-out family members did not take their equipped horses (occupying stable space) and could not equip other family members’ horses (may still exist in old saves).

19. Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where warehouse capacity decreased when using items for matchmaking through a matchmaker.

20. Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the set quantity for a single selection occasionally failed when choosing items in the pawnshop.