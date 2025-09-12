 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19955306 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Increased fire rate for Desert Eagle
・Slightly adjusted lighting in apartment for better visibility on posters
・Further adjusted desaturation for the Calm Neon graphic setting
・Updated the opening warning screen for better readibility
・Fixed an issue that caused the sword to not react anymore after pressing certain keys
・Fixed an an issue with the UI, that caused some text overflow in some situations when text size was set to large
・Fixed an issue where pressing the Tab key switched around the focused button or made a dotted line appear
・Fixed a z-fighting issue in the last save room in Mission 2

