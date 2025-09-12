 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19955274 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌟 Huge Update for Nia: Jewel Hunter!

We’ve prepared lots of new features and improvements to make Nia’s adventures even more exciting:

🎮 Difficulty Modes

  • Easy — perfect for those who just want to enjoy the story and exploration without worrying about traps.

  • Normal — a real test of your attention: plan your routes carefully, avoid dead ends, and don’t forget the door codes!

🗝️ New Objects
Levels now feature additional elements to make exploration even more engaging.

🌍 New Localizations
The game is now available in Polish, Czech, and Turkish!

Optimization
Performance has been significantly improved on larger levels.

🛠️ Lots of Fixes
Bugs have been squashed and small tweaks added for a smoother experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3033711
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3033712
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link