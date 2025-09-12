🌟 Huge Update for Nia: Jewel Hunter!
We’ve prepared lots of new features and improvements to make Nia’s adventures even more exciting:
🎮 Difficulty Modes
Easy — perfect for those who just want to enjoy the story and exploration without worrying about traps.
Normal — a real test of your attention: plan your routes carefully, avoid dead ends, and don’t forget the door codes!
🗝️ New Objects
Levels now feature additional elements to make exploration even more engaging.
🌍 New Localizations
The game is now available in Polish, Czech, and Turkish!
⚡ Optimization
Performance has been significantly improved on larger levels.
🛠️ Lots of Fixes
Bugs have been squashed and small tweaks added for a smoother experience.
