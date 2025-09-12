🌟 Huge Update for Nia: Jewel Hunter!

We’ve prepared lots of new features and improvements to make Nia’s adventures even more exciting:

🎮 Difficulty Modes

Easy — perfect for those who just want to enjoy the story and exploration without worrying about traps.

Normal — a real test of your attention: plan your routes carefully, avoid dead ends, and don’t forget the door codes!

🗝️ New Objects

Levels now feature additional elements to make exploration even more engaging.

🌍 New Localizations

The game is now available in Polish, Czech, and Turkish!

⚡ Optimization

Performance has been significantly improved on larger levels.

🛠️ Lots of Fixes

Bugs have been squashed and small tweaks added for a smoother experience.