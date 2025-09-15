New Content

You might have once wondered when dressing up your character, "Why couldn't I equip certain items, say, a mask and glasses, at the same time?" And that was exactly the issue that we were addressing for the past few months - we'd like your intuitive ideas to be delivered in the game. The long and short of it is that we've revamped the gear system in version 0.3.1.

The equipment types are broken down into the following categories:

Headgear, Glasses, Mask, Clothing, Body Armor, Chest Rig, Gloves, Belt, Pants, Shoes, Accessory

You can only equip a certain number of each gear type (e.g., only 1 pair of glasses, but maybe up to 2 pieces of clothes). Some equipment pieces, like the Punishment Hoof Helmet, count as multiple gear types (Headgear + Glasses + Mask). Such items, once equipped, will automatically remove any other items previously occupying slots of the same type.

Does it mean that from now on we can layer up our clothes as if we were prepping for a budget flight? The answer is positive, as long as you've got enough space on you. In time, having ten rings on might not be such an outlandish idea.

Character animations have been updated to accommodate the new equipment system. This optimizes existing movements, making them smoother and more natural. This also lays the groundwork for future updates with more character details.

Additionally, a small toy gun has been added to the game.

Optimizations

Optimized item drag-and-drop, increasing the priority of placing an item.

Optimized player icons on the minimap. Zooming out enlarges the player icon for easier locating.

Added a font size option in the settings.

Added a tooltip for character attributes. Hovering over a character's card now shows some of their current attributes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where rapidly moving to the workbench caused items to be duplicated.

Fixed a bug where players consumed stamina without rolling.

In Closing

Thank you for the support. This update is a minor functional update, focusing mainly on optimization and underlying system iteration. There may not be any content updates for a while, as the game framework is currently stabilizing and improving. The next content update will be released when a more complete game flow and framework are ready.