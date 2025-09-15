This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The leverage of dirt in negotiations has been rebalanced, and characters now have dirt just a bit more often.

Fixed several issues that could cause softlocks in various situations.

Fixed several bugs that could cause saves to fail to load or load incorrectly.

Fixed several bugs related to firing characters.

Fixed several UI issues and bugs.

How do I enter Beta test?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

