15 September 2025 Build 19955254 Edited 15 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The leverage of dirt in negotiations has been rebalanced, and characters now have dirt just a bit more often.

  • Fixed several issues that could cause softlocks in various situations.

  • Fixed several bugs that could cause saves to fail to load or load incorrectly.

  • Fixed several bugs related to firing characters.

  • Fixed several UI issues and bugs.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 2680551
