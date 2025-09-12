Patch 1.1 — Raid: Interdimensional Threat

First off, thank you again for playing and supporting 9 Days. Patch 1.1 is here, and it’s one of the biggest updates yet.

This update will test your wits, strength, and skill. There are no hints. Every challenge must be solved by you, the player.

⚔️ New Raid: Interdimensional Threat

A new raid-style activity has been added. (You can find this in the Plane of Existence, after you have unlocked the Universal Prison).

Features brand-new story content , characters, and lore tied to the fallout of the Universal Order.

Face a devastating new enemy race and uncover what their arrival means for the universe.

The raid is the only way to obtain new Prime Items and powerful pieces of armour.

🛡️ Prime & Armour Expansion

New Prime Items added to the pool.

Additional armour sets tied to the new raid challenges.

🤜 Throws Reworked

Throws are no longer static. They will now change based on your melee type.

🏆 Achievements

New achievements have been added, tied to the raid and new gameplay content.

Thank you for standing with me on this journey. Excited to see you play this one.

— The Dev