Navigator,



To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on September 12, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. You will be temporarily logged out at 10:30 (UTC+0). Simply log back in to resume normal gameplay.

PS: Navigators currently in a match will receive the re-login prompt after the match ends. Your gameplay will not be disrupted, and we appreciate your understanding.



▽ Update Time

September 12, 2025, 10:30 (UTC+0)



▽ Update Scope

Full Server



▽ Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where using ADS with Ming's default weapon skin could cause the client to crash.