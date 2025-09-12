 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19955118 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Navigator,

To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on September 12, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. You will be temporarily logged out at 10:30 (UTC+0). Simply log back in to resume normal gameplay.
PS: Navigators currently in a match will receive the re-login prompt after the match ends. Your gameplay will not be disrupted, and we appreciate your understanding.

▽ Update Time
September 12, 2025, 10:30 (UTC+0)

▽ Update Scope
Full Server

▽ Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where using ADS with Ming's default weapon skin could cause the client to crash.

