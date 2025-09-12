- Quest system completely reworked under the hood to make it easier to expand with new quests and polish existing ones. Previously it was one massive quest system, now changed to a modular approach
- Added UI for quest tracking with journal records
- UI polishing continues, a few steps closer to full gamepad support
- Reworked detection logic for enemy AI – detection now depends on whether the player is standing or crouching, and if wearing equipment that affects visibility
- Equipment now has CAMOUFLAGE modifiers – larger numbers mean the player can be detected from shorter distances. Stance and movement also affect detection chance
- Starting area level art update
- Some level art work on the global map
- Added new UNI set for uniforms
- Added new animation for sprinting with rifle
- Small fixes and tweaks
