- Quest system completely reworked under the hood to make it easier to expand with new quests and polish existing ones. Previously it was one massive quest system, now changed to a modular approach

- Added UI for quest tracking with journal records

- UI polishing continues, a few steps closer to full gamepad support

- Reworked detection logic for enemy AI – detection now depends on whether the player is standing or crouching, and if wearing equipment that affects visibility

- Equipment now has CAMOUFLAGE modifiers – larger numbers mean the player can be detected from shorter distances. Stance and movement also affect detection chance

- Starting area level art update

- Some level art work on the global map

- Added new UNI set for uniforms

- Added new animation for sprinting with rifle

- Small fixes and tweaks