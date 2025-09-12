 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19955003 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Now in the warning screen you can choose whether to have blood & gore or not. This means that it is less problematic to show footage on YouTube. All of the weapons have been modified to just throw the bodies around rather than them being chopped into pieces while spraying blood around. You can still chop things like trees though. I will try and add bubbles to fit the bubblebaths title. The bubbles could help "cleanse" the place.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961061
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2961062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link