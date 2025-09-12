Now in the warning screen you can choose whether to have blood & gore or not. This means that it is less problematic to show footage on YouTube. All of the weapons have been modified to just throw the bodies around rather than them being chopped into pieces while spraying blood around. You can still chop things like trees though. I will try and add bubbles to fit the bubblebaths title. The bubbles could help "cleanse" the place.
Unbrutal Bible Bubblebaths begins v0.1.3k
Update notes via Steam Community
