12 September 2025 Build 19954992 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The octopus is a creature that can walk on land, albeit somewhat slowly. It can also move through the ocean. When close to the seabed, the octopus will automatically switch to walking mode. By pressing the jump button, you can switch to swimming mode while in the ocean.

The octopus's skill is Entangle, which players can experience in the game.

Additionally, various bugs have been fixed in this update. There are too many to list individually, and frankly, I can't recall them all.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
