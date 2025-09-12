The octopus is a creature that can walk on land, albeit somewhat slowly. It can also move through the ocean. When close to the seabed, the octopus will automatically switch to walking mode. By pressing the jump button, you can switch to swimming mode while in the ocean.

The octopus's skill is Entangle, which players can experience in the game.

Additionally, various bugs have been fixed in this update. There are too many to list individually, and frankly, I can't recall them all.