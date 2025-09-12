If your power meter is at halfway, you can press shift (or B / Circle for controllers) and stay in matrix mode until you attack.
Because why not? it's so damn cool.
Other changes:
- Disabled attack while your dead so your corpse doesn't go crazy while it is Ragdolling
- All explosion rubble is now removed as soon as you die, to help out lower end video cards.
Bullet Time Ability! Just like the Matrix!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update