12 September 2025 Build 19954929 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
If your power meter is at halfway, you can press shift (or B / Circle for controllers) and stay in matrix mode until you attack.

Because why not? it's so damn cool.

Other changes:
- Disabled attack while your dead so your corpse doesn't go crazy while it is Ragdolling
- All explosion rubble is now removed as soon as you die, to help out lower end video cards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
