Server Maintenance - September 12th
Asia Server Time: 17:00 - 18:00
UTC Time: 09:00 - 10:00
New Feature
Added Monster Training Mode: Access via Glory Board → mobs power → simulate battle.
Elite Hive Wasteland
Added opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00-14:00 (Server Time).
Increased Extreme Potion drop rate from all wasteland monsters.
Wasteland Guardian Event:
Divine Blessing Scroll exchange requirement reduced to 75 (from 100).
Emote exchange requirement reduced to 90 (from 120).
Optimizations
Season Acceleration Buff rewards now apply to all players (regardless of registration time).
Improved buff claim method: Players must now select the corresponding tag to claim.
Pet auto-loot now includes red-quality items (Note: Cannot loot items dropped by player deaths).
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where Corrupted Fading Isle’s final Shadow King failed to spawn.
