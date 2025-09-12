 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19954860 Edited 12 September 2025 – 09:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance - September 12th
Asia Server Time: 17:00 - 18:00
UTC Time: 09:00 - 10:00

New Feature

  • Added Monster Training Mode: Access via Glory Board → mobs power → simulate battle.

Elite Hive Wasteland

  • Added opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00-14:00 (Server Time).

  • Increased Extreme Potion drop rate from all wasteland monsters.

  • Wasteland Guardian Event:

    • Divine Blessing Scroll exchange requirement reduced to 75 (from 100).

    • Emote exchange requirement reduced to 90 (from 120).

Optimizations

  • Season Acceleration Buff rewards now apply to all players (regardless of registration time).

  • Improved buff claim method: Players must now select the corresponding tag to claim.

  • Pet auto-loot now includes red-quality items (Note: Cannot loot items dropped by player deaths).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Corrupted Fading Isle’s final Shadow King failed to spawn.

