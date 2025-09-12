Moor Rail – Update Announcement

Hello. This is the Moor Rail development team.

In the latest update, we have improved overall flow, usability, and balance of the game. We also reflected player feedback to provide clearer guidance and made various system adjustments.

Update Details

Stage data has been modified.

Supplemental explanations have been added in the tutorial (double jump, dash, defeat).

Wave indicators have been implemented for each wave section.

Effects for wind and mercenaries have been added.

Some mercenaries have been adjusted.

Train equip system has been revised (some trains can be equipped infinitely, others only once).

Spawn item probabilities have been adjusted.

In the shop, it is now clearly indicated whether each train consumes fuel or is cooldown-based.

Various bugs that occurred during play have been fixed.

We are always striving to make the game more fun and polished, and we are putting our best effort into preparing for the official release.

Thank you for continuing to support Moor Rail. We look forward to bringing you more news and improvements.

Regards,

— Moor Rail Development Team