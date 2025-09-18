 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 19954670 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hear ye, hear ye!

We prepared a new update which corrects the following bugs and issues:

Patch notes - 18th September, 2025

  • The Wall can now again be placed outside the grid and lose all units when doing so

  • Can click/press right stick to toggle on/off the building tooltip, allowing to see the range indicator

  • Fixed the 10k limit on fight groups

  • Fixed the challenge "Dungeon Mastery" not triggering (unless you had only level 3 buildings)

  • Fixed gamepad button to refill Defense not working in map locations menu

  • Fixed short window to perform actions after triggering constellation, leading to duplicate pieces

  • Fixed Centaurus constellation able to duplicate the Dungeon

  • Fixed faith counter not updated if Reliquary was upgraded during the preparation screen

  • Fixed Cartographers counting piece that overlapped over the grid

  • Fixed Provision Convoys not displaying the lost resources

  • Fixed Scavengers gaining when allies are removed with Sacred Ground

  • Fixed Scavengers not triggering with Devotion

  • Fixed Enclosure appearing in the wrong category in University

  • Fixed incorrect battle number preview when using Strength in Numbers and having a group of 0

  • Fixed impossible to click on the bottom left building on Boss 3 grid if you had many technologies

  • Fixed highlight not working on last hovered building

  • Fixed tags showing in Spanish translation

  • Fixed incorrect challenge translation in french (constellation in a run)

  • Fixed possibility to use right stick to inspect piece while in the card selection post-round

  • Fixed Blacksmith triggering Milita tech

  • Fixed Elite enemies Old Tower & River Castle not triggering properly

  • Fixed gamepad control in the Deck menu incorrect if opening menu with a different sorting

  • Fixed many issues in Spanish localization (line jumping, tags)

  • Fixed Isolation activating when it shouldn't (and spawning VFX or completing challenge)

  • Fixed Monument "Unit sent" stats




