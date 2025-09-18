Hear ye, hear ye!

We prepared a new update which corrects the following bugs and issues:



The Wall can now again be placed outside the grid and lose all units when doing so

Can click/press right stick to toggle on/off the building tooltip, allowing to see the range indicator

Fixed the 10k limit on fight groups

Fixed the challenge "Dungeon Mastery" not triggering (unless you had only level 3 buildings)

Fixed gamepad button to refill Defense not working in map locations menu

Fixed short window to perform actions after triggering constellation, leading to duplicate pieces

Fixed Centaurus constellation able to duplicate the Dungeon

Fixed faith counter not updated if Reliquary was upgraded during the preparation screen

Fixed Cartographers counting piece that overlapped over the grid

Fixed Provision Convoys not displaying the lost resources

Fixed Scavengers gaining when allies are removed with Sacred Ground

Fixed Scavengers not triggering with Devotion

Fixed Enclosure appearing in the wrong category in University

Fixed incorrect battle number preview when using Strength in Numbers and having a group of 0

Fixed impossible to click on the bottom left building on Boss 3 grid if you had many technologies

Fixed highlight not working on last hovered building

Fixed tags showing in Spanish translation

Fixed incorrect challenge translation in french (constellation in a run)

Fixed possibility to use right stick to inspect piece while in the card selection post-round

Fixed Blacksmith triggering Milita tech

Fixed Elite enemies Old Tower & River Castle not triggering properly

Fixed gamepad control in the Deck menu incorrect if opening menu with a different sorting

Fixed many issues in Spanish localization (line jumping, tags)

Fixed Isolation activating when it shouldn't (and spawning VFX or completing challenge)