We prepared a new update which corrects the following bugs and issues:
Patch notes - 18th September, 2025
The Wall can now again be placed outside the grid and lose all units when doing so
Can click/press right stick to toggle on/off the building tooltip, allowing to see the range indicator
Fixed the 10k limit on fight groups
Fixed the challenge "Dungeon Mastery" not triggering (unless you had only level 3 buildings)
Fixed gamepad button to refill Defense not working in map locations menu
Fixed short window to perform actions after triggering constellation, leading to duplicate pieces
Fixed Centaurus constellation able to duplicate the Dungeon
Fixed faith counter not updated if Reliquary was upgraded during the preparation screen
Fixed Cartographers counting piece that overlapped over the grid
Fixed Provision Convoys not displaying the lost resources
Fixed Scavengers gaining when allies are removed with Sacred Ground
Fixed Scavengers not triggering with Devotion
Fixed Enclosure appearing in the wrong category in University
Fixed incorrect battle number preview when using Strength in Numbers and having a group of 0
Fixed impossible to click on the bottom left building on Boss 3 grid if you had many technologies
Fixed highlight not working on last hovered building
Fixed tags showing in Spanish translation
Fixed incorrect challenge translation in french (constellation in a run)
Fixed possibility to use right stick to inspect piece while in the card selection post-round
Fixed Blacksmith triggering Milita tech
Fixed Elite enemies Old Tower & River Castle not triggering properly
Fixed gamepad control in the Deck menu incorrect if opening menu with a different sorting
Fixed many issues in Spanish localization (line jumping, tags)
Fixed Isolation activating when it shouldn't (and spawning VFX or completing challenge)
Fixed Monument "Unit sent" stats
