12 September 2025 Build 19954491 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the pathfinding issue at the front door (NPCs will no longer walk through the water to cross the river).
  • Fixed an issue where the second TRPG event wouldn't trigger properly.
  • Fixed a bug where the quantity could go negative when smelting ores.
  • Adjusted Koiwa’s story priority to allow for faster ranch unlocking.
  • Corrected text errors in the mural.
  • Reduced the frequency of freezes after entering the room and triggering the Kon's dialogue.

