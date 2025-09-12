- Fixed the pathfinding issue at the front door (NPCs will no longer walk through the water to cross the river).
- Fixed an issue where the second TRPG event wouldn't trigger properly.
- Fixed a bug where the quantity could go negative when smelting ores.
- Adjusted Koiwa’s story priority to allow for faster ranch unlocking.
- Corrected text errors in the mural.
- Reduced the frequency of freezes after entering the room and triggering the Kon's dialogue.
