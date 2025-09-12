 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19954472 Edited 12 September 2025 – 12:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re happy to announce that Italian language (Beta) is now available in the game!

Although the Steam store page will not yet list Italian as an officially supported language, you can already select it from the in-game settings.

The entire game content has been translated into Italian, but since this is a Beta version, there may still be small issues or improvements needed.
We’d appreciate any feedback from Italian players to help us refine the localization.

Thank you for your support, and we hope you enjoy the adventure in Italian! 🎉

Special thanks to community localizers Turina Roberto and Majo for their translation work!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1610441
