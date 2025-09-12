Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.However, an unpredictable tragedy happened this week.This week, we pause to honor Charlie Kirk, a bold advocate for truth, tragically taken in a cowardly political assassination. His enemies, unable to counter his message through reason, resorted to evil. I want to pay respects to this man who stood for values that resonate far beyond just American borders.I didn't know Charlie Kirk enough before this day, but his death compelled me to learn more. The radical left, woke activists, and their DEI allies celebrate his demise, revealing their true nature. They label him racist or Nazi, yet their actions show their cowardice—they couldn't debate him, so they silenced him with violence. Very Disgraceful!The more I discover about Charlie, the more I admire his courage. He championed open dialogue, common sense, and unity through understanding and love. He stood against the chaos of radical ideologies, guiding those lost in their lies. His openness was the opposite of the hatred his detractors spread, and this assassination only proves his point—they fear the truth.Today, we honor Charlie by adding a new tombstone in Queensmouth Church, a tribute to his enduring legacy.Even though I do not agree with all his views—for instance, we had different views on Ukraine. But that's the strength of those who value freedom: we can agree to disagree yet stand united on our common goals. This game reflects that spirit. Our players hail from many different nations, cultures, and beliefs. But everyone can thrive in the freedom this game provides. You can play your way, mod every aspect of the game, or even go against my perspectives on many matters as the developer when playing the game. Unlike those who cheered Charlie's death, we embrace respectful coexistence. My Turkish friends and I differ on Israel, but we stand for Ukraine. My Indian friends may not support Ukraine, but we align on Israel. The freedom of this game builds bridges, not division.Contrast this with the hatred of those who justify murder, blaming Charlie for their failures. True voices of reason, even those with different political views from him, condemn such evil:"Shocked by the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk — a crime that occurred shortly after the horrific event involving Iryna Zarutska. Violence and terror must be strictly punished in a democracy, whose core value is freedom in all its forms. I am confident that the United States will swiftly deliver justice and put evil in its place." --- Andriy Yermak， Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine"Political violence, in fact, is political cowardice. It means you cannot convince people of the correctness of your ideas, & you have to impose them by force." --- Bernie SandersThat's why I still have much respect for Sanders — unlike some younger radicals such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who dodge accountability and push flawed narratives like "gun control."As such, today, we honor Charlie Kirk.As such, today, I shall advise anyone who does business with me to fire those who cheer on his death.But I am against fighting violence with violence on this matter.Instead, we shall build a better community than they are. We shall show them our way is better. We shall have a happier life when they are still in their miserable life. That's how a Japanese prime minister instructed his nation to fight against the Soviet influence back in the Cold War.When fighting against evil, it's important not to become evil. We are just better than this. We are better than they are.Now, let's go down to the other parts of this week's updates.As we go further north on Jiru Island, we shall discover new plants just like we have discovered those new faunas. Thus, a local new fruit has been introduced—the Ice Berry.You can find those berries and their seeds sold by various vendors. Of course, the local vendors on this island will give you a much cheaper price when you purchase. Meanwhile, there are wild ice berries as well. You can harvest them just like other plants. But the wild variation is usually inferior to the ones you carefully plant and fertilize.Those ice berries are considered fruits. Thus, you can use them in any common fruit recipes when cooking. Their additional benefits stem from their unique ability to alleviate burning.Werewolf Deathsquads just became more deadly. Their attack can now cause fear. Well, that's not all, they can use the "triple attack." That means, they may roll three times to cause fear if they use it. They now also have an entry in the Guide to Monster Hunting. You may find more details there if you have collected enough data.Another original soundtrack arrived this week. That's for our mad bio-science girl, Dr. Kyofu—a song named < >. It's now the background music of her lab after you meet her. It sings all those crazy services she can provide to you; the anger of her talent cannot be recognized, and the research restriction imposed on her back when she was with the caretakers. The song also plays at the end of a side story when Tanya gets into a horrible timeline where she becomes the director of the Caretaker rather than being kicked out of this organization. That's just one kind of madness to another.Oh, you are still here. Thanks for reading through all those political or relatively smaller updates above. Now, it's time to reveal the development of the Dolovian.Alright, we finally reached their camp. There is also a new background music for them. All the teleportation infrastructure is also there for quick traverse in and out of their camp. But, most importantly, Chef Charadon's art assets are ready.I certainly took some reference from Shao Kahn of Mortal Kombat when making this character, as they are both warlords. But he is less evil and somewhat gentle because of his relatively old age. There are some additional customized accessories made just for him, such as his wolf crown and his axe. His walking image is also distinct from others. Although you have not formally met him right now, you can use his appearance on your main character or any of your customized teammates.That's for this week. Take care, and "If you believe in something, you need to have the courage to fight for those ideas - not run away from them or try and silence them."The full update log of this week:20250906English##########Content################[Fruit]New Fruit: Ice Berry (You can use them to make juice or cook like other fruit.)[Shopping]Northern Start Tavern now sells Ice Berries at a relatively cheap price.[Shopping]Samujier Supermarket now sells Ice Berries.[Shopping]Phantom Tide Lodge now sells Ice Berries.[Gardening]New Seed: Ice Berry Seed[Shopping]Random gardening vendors may now sell Ice Berry Seeds.[Wiki]Updated the cooking page and the gardening page.简体中文##########Content################【水果】新水果：冰莓 （你可以它们来做果汁，也可以像其它的水果那样进行烹饪。）【购物】北极星旅店现在会以较低的价格贩卖冰莓。【购物】萨姆吉尔超市现在会贩卖冰莓。【购物】幻潮旅店现在会贩卖冰莓。【种植】新种子：冰莓种子【购物】随机的种植商人现在会贩卖冰莓种子【维基】更新了料理页面和种植有页面。20250907English##########Content################[Jiru Island]Various outdoor areas on this island may now have wild ice berries. (Since they are wild, the yield is lower than that of well-fertilized ones.)[Guide to Monster Hunting]New Entry: Werewolf Deathsquad[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquad's attack can now cause fear. (It is to match their lore.)简体中文##########Content################【吉鲁岛】各类室外区域现在可能出现野生的冰莓。（因为是野生的缘故，所以可以采摘的产量小于你使用肥料种植的品种。）【怪物狩猎指南】加入了狼人暗杀队的条目【敌人】狼人暗杀队的攻击现在可以造成恐惧。（从而符合传闻中的设定。）20250908English##########Content################[Dr. Kyofu]This mad bio-science girl got her character song < > (The song introduces many of her functionalities, such as fusion pets, make persona masks, and distill memory. And...the madness of a genius.)[Dr. Kyofu]Her character song will now play in her lab after you meet her for the first time.[Dr. Kyofu]Her character song will now play during the secret ending of the mini-game room.[Dr. Kyofu]Her character song will now play when you check her in the relationship menu.[Boombox]You can now hear her character song from your Boomboxes.[Dr. Kyofu's Lab]When you enter the secret room filled with slime, the BGM will no longer change.简体中文##########Content################【恐怖博士】这个疯狂的生物学家小姐姐有了她自己的角色歌。《无知虫豸永远不识我的才华》（歌曲中讲述了她的很多功能，包括宠物融合、制造人格面具、提取记忆等。以及……作为天才的疯狂。）【恐怖博士】她的角色歌现在会在你首次遇到她之后作为她实验室的背景音乐。【恐怖博士】她的角色歌现在会在触发小游戏房间的隐藏结局时播放。【恐怖博士】她的角色歌现在会在你在关系界面检查她的条目时播放。【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器里听她的角色歌。【恐怖博士的实验室】当你进入那个到处都是史莱姆的秘密房间，背景音乐现在不会变化。20250909English##########Content################[Loot]Werewolf Deathsquads now have their own item drop list. They may now drop curse stones rather than fragments. They may also drop those gas masks.简体中文##########Content################【掉落物】狼人暗杀队现在有了自己的物品掉落列表。他们可能掉落诅咒石而不只是碎片。他们还可能掉落那些防毒面具。20250911English##########Content################[Character Customization]Art assets for Charadon are ready. You can now use his appearance for your main character or customized teammates. The way to create his walking spirit is something new. Let's see if people like that.[Queensmouth Church]Added a tomb stone in memory of Charlie Kirk who was shot dead by the a leftist thug yesterday.[Queensmouth Church]Removed a tomb stone of someone who turned pro-Hamas years ago. I condemn him to be forgotten.[GPA Stores]You can now exchange GPA coins for MAGA hats. (Those MAGA hats can have prefixes.)[Wiki]Updated the GPA coin page.简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】查拉顿的美术资源就绪。你可以把他的外观用于你的主角或自定义角色。他的行走图是用一种新的方式制作的，我们来看看大家是否喜欢。【王后镇教堂】加入了一个纪念查理·科克的墓碑。他在昨天被左派暴徒枪杀了。【王后镇教堂】移除了一个几年前变成亲哈马斯人员的人的墓碑。他被处以被遗忘之刑。【GPA商店】你现在可以用GPA金币兑换MAGA帽。（这些MAGA帽可以带有词缀。）【维基】更新了GPA金币页面。20250912English##########Content################[Path to the Dolovian Camp]Added a new BGM for this location.[Path to the Dolovian Camp]All parts of this location are now accessible.[BoomBox]You can now listen to the new BGM of the Path to the Dolovian Camp in your Boomboxes.[Jiru Island]New Location: The Dolovian Camp (Currently working in progress.)[The Dolovian Camp]Added fishing data.[Butterfly]The Dolovian Camp is considered a general Jiru outdoor location. 【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域现在有了新的BGM【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域全区域开启【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器听【通往多洛维营地的小径】的背景音乐【吉鲁岛】新地点：多洛维营地（目前正在施工中。）【多洛维营地】加入了钓鱼数据。【蝴蝶之翼】多洛维营地被视为一个普通的吉鲁室外区域。所以，你可以从这里传送到其它吉鲁岛的区域。【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次抵达多洛维营地后，你可以从其它吉鲁岛区域传送过去。【多洛维营地】加入了树木