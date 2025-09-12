Hello, Travelers!

Thank you to everyone who has played Shape of Dreams and sent us various feedback.

Since launch, we have been analyzing the play data together with your voices, and we are quickly refining the parts that need improvement.

This hotfix was prepared with a focus on easing growth stress, increasing rewards, and adjusting difficulty, which many of you have commented on.

We will continue to closely examine the data and, together with the community’s feedback, further solidify the unique fun of Shape of Dreams.

[Hotfix Notes]

Added a feature to reset purchased stars

Now, when you press the purchase or enhance button in the constellation screen, the star is immediately purchased/enhanced.

Traveler Mastery experience improvements The number of points gained by beginners is increased. The number of points gained by players who explore the world for a long time is increased. The amount of points gained by speedrunners who progress quickly through the game is increased. The amount of points required to level up when Traveler Mastery is level 20 or higher is reduced.

Reduced enemy HP and damage growth values in Easy and Normal difficulties

Increased base Stardust drop amount from defeating Hero Bosses (12 ⇒ 16)

Increased Stardust reward obtained when completing achievements (40 ⇒ 50)

Increased Stardust reward obtained when appraising relics (10 ⇒ 20)

Reduced the animation time of Balanced Beam by 60% when it ends

The knockback strength of the basic attacks of Infernas, the boss of Phyrana’s Earth, now decreases as the difficulty becomes easier.

Reduced the burn damage duration applied to Travelers by 30%

Relaxed the completion conditions for 11 achievements that required excessive time to complete "Pure Immagination", "Horns, Feathers, and Gold", "Praise the Sun!", "Elemental Lord", "Empty Canvas", "Full Moon", "Hunters? What Hunters?", "Midas Incarnate", "Mine and Craft", "I've Got This!", "Reap What You Sow"



With this hotfix, if the completion conditions for an achievement are now met due to the adjusted requirements, the achievement will automatically unlock when you start the game.

Reduced the stun effect duration of the red magic circle of the Seeker boss in the Cave of Oblivion by 50%

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a bug where the safe zone sometimes generated too far away during White Night’s special attack in Lotus Plateau

Fixed a bug where cooldown reduction was not displayed in the tooltip when enhancing Memories

Fixed a bug where the achievement was not completed even when a soul was infused into the wooden puppet in certain situations

Fixed a bug where reconnection or mid-session joining was not possible in certain situations

Fixed a bug where the sunglasses worn by the Hollow Traveler were displayed in the wrong position

We ask for your continued interest and feedback, and we will do our best to make your adventure even more enjoyable.

Thank you for your unwavering support.

– Lizard Smoothie💫