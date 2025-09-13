1. Fixed the issue where the basic attack of the "Summon Sword" at 4th and 5th hits would teleport through certain walls.

2. Fixed an issue where the game would automatically skip the storyline when restarting from the same save after death.

3. Added a 1-second internal cooldown for passive ability triggers.

4. Fixed a bug where bosses would still attack after death.

5. Added a numerical display for health recovery.

6. Fixed the issue where attack speed would persist after death.

7. Enhanced controller support for some UI elements.

8. Improved the visual effects for certain UI transitions.





You can join our discord group to report any bugs you encounter! We’ll fix them as soon as possible 🫡

If you can provide screenshots or videos, that would be greatly appreciated!



Have fun and enjoy the game!

