12 September 2025 Build 19954354 Edited 12 September 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Diary feature

  • Fixed an issue where leaving the Room Style selection screen without choosing caused the controls to become unresponsive

  • Fixed an issue where the invert camera control setting was not applied correctly

  • Fixed an issue where some avatar and room items could not be set to the default color

  • Other minor bug fixes

