Added Diary feature
Fixed an issue where leaving the Room Style selection screen without choosing caused the controls to become unresponsive
Fixed an issue where the invert camera control setting was not applied correctly
Fixed an issue where some avatar and room items could not be set to the default color
Other minor bug fixes
Update 1.5.0: Diary Feature!!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3213851
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3213852
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update