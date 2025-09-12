Experimental_UE5 0.1.16242
Additions
Optionally allow requesting items on a specific logistics channel (supports both Request Item button on unit user interface and Request Item behavior instructions)
Added map variation options to new game and updated some current options to sliders
Added option to disable bug creep in hostile mode
On construction sites, also show power button and logistics network options (to customize channels and set only item transporter/flying)
Show the component progress circle in the link editor
New instruction Wait Component that will pause execution of behavior until another component has finished working
Added "Up to amount/specific amount" option to Request Item instruction (Similar to Request Wait)
Added power list sorting button to faction view
Added unit type filtering to turret
Added bug type frames to register selection
Added all picked up items to register selection
Added plants and resources to default unit types in register selection
Added new foundation sets and put them in tech tree
Added support for coordinates in memory set and get instructions
Changes
Make flyers also do orders from dropped item (anywhere in the world) to construction site (anywhere in the world), so it'll fulfill relocation requests anywhere
In behavior editor, change undo/redo keyboard bindings from just Z/Y presses to CTRL+Z/CTRL+Y to avoid issues where these keys are used for scrolling (for example on AZERTY keyboard layout)
Added proper entity number for final talking head
Removed Flyer packages
Added description for flyer usage
Changed "Add Integrated Behavior" to "Set Integrated Behavior"
Allow setting reg remotely to units that are adjacent (autobase can still set it in the same logistics network)
Bitlock still affects units with virus protection, but not cure
Slow down virus spread
Show modified damage and dps based on overclock boost
Added category for resource nodes, walls, foundations, bugs
Added new bug icons
Allow force attack for buildings
Fixes
Add extra buffer spawn in behavior UI for comments when using auto-layout
Clarify in the first blight talking head that automated bots can still enter the blight but that you will not have direct control over them
Don't show "The game encountered a problem the last time it was run" on development builds running headless (was already disabled on dedicated server)
Properly use the crystal node for the ai base event
Trigger larva from further away so they don’t just stand there and get shot
Fix for GoTo Register not being reset by teleporting using Right Clicking on a teleporter
Don’t infect units within range of a unit with a cure
Fixed incorrect check for stuck bugs
Detect movement goal inside a blocked off area of any size (abort path finding before evaluating large parts of the world)
At end of path search, throw away data not used anymore (avoid bloating save files)
Remember that path search finished and avoid a somewhat complex loop every tick until a units movement ends
Enable collisions on bugs missing them
Fixed some instruction filters to allow inf/not
Fix for radar resetting while it is working
Don’t set turret register on right click if filter is set
Fix for missions not showing destroyed mission text
Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch