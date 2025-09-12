 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19954299 Edited 12 September 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16242

Additions

  • Optionally allow requesting items on a specific logistics channel (supports both Request Item button on unit user interface and Request Item behavior instructions)

  • Added map variation options to new game and updated some current options to sliders

  • Added option to disable bug creep in hostile mode

  • On construction sites, also show power button and logistics network options (to customize channels and set only item transporter/flying)

  • Show the component progress circle in the link editor

  • New instruction Wait Component that will pause execution of behavior until another component has finished working

  • Added "Up to amount/specific amount" option to Request Item instruction (Similar to Request Wait)

  • Added power list sorting button to faction view

  • Added unit type filtering to turret

  • Added bug type frames to register selection

  • Added all picked up items to register selection

  • Added plants and resources to default unit types in register selection

  • Added new foundation sets and put them in tech tree

  • Added support for coordinates in memory set and get instructions

Changes

  • Make flyers also do orders from dropped item (anywhere in the world) to construction site (anywhere in the world), so it'll fulfill relocation requests anywhere

  • In behavior editor, change undo/redo keyboard bindings from just Z/Y presses to CTRL+Z/CTRL+Y to avoid issues where these keys are used for scrolling (for example on AZERTY keyboard layout)

  • Added proper entity number for final talking head

  • Removed Flyer packages

  • Added description for flyer usage

  • Changed "Add Integrated Behavior" to "Set Integrated Behavior"

  • Allow setting reg remotely to units that are adjacent (autobase can still set it in the same logistics network)

  • Bitlock still affects units with virus protection, but not cure

  • Slow down virus spread

  • Show modified damage and dps based on overclock boost

  • Added category for resource nodes, walls, foundations, bugs

  • Added new bug icons

  • Allow force attack for buildings

Fixes

  • Add extra buffer spawn in behavior UI for comments when using auto-layout

  • Clarify in the first blight talking head that automated bots can still enter the blight but that you will not have direct control over them

  • Don't show "The game encountered a problem the last time it was run" on development builds running headless (was already disabled on dedicated server)

  • Properly use the crystal node for the ai base event

  • Trigger larva from further away so they don’t just stand there and get shot

  • Fix for GoTo Register not being reset by teleporting using Right Clicking on a teleporter

  • Don’t infect units within range of a unit with a cure

  • Fixed incorrect check for stuck bugs

  • Detect movement goal inside a blocked off area of any size (abort path finding before evaluating large parts of the world)

  • At end of path search, throw away data not used anymore (avoid bloating save files)

  • Remember that path search finished and avoid a somewhat complex loop every tick until a units movement ends

  • Enable collisions on bugs missing them

  • Fixed some instruction filters to allow inf/not

  • Fix for radar resetting while it is working

  • Don’t set turret register on right click if filter is set

  • Fix for missions not showing destroyed mission text

