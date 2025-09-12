Optionally allow requesting items on a specific logistics channel (supports both Request Item button on unit user interface and Request Item behavior instructions)

Added map variation options to new game and updated some current options to sliders

Added option to disable bug creep in hostile mode

On construction sites, also show power button and logistics network options (to customize channels and set only item transporter/flying)

Show the component progress circle in the link editor

New instruction Wait Component that will pause execution of behavior until another component has finished working

Added "Up to amount/specific amount" option to Request Item instruction (Similar to Request Wait)

Added power list sorting button to faction view

Added unit type filtering to turret

Added bug type frames to register selection

Added all picked up items to register selection

Added plants and resources to default unit types in register selection

Added new foundation sets and put them in tech tree