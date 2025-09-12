 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19954251 Edited 12 September 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After looking at player feedback and doing some in-person testing, I have some important adjustments to the game that make it feel better! Including the main new feature - the ability to sell items!

Changelog:

  • You can now sell items at the merchant.

    • Items are sold in bulk, it will sell all the items in the storage (the blue section of the inventory).

      • Items in the Hotbar and Swapbar, as well as on the ground, are not sold.

    • Each item has a different selling price, however, The Merchant is greedy and won't give you much for most items.

  • Re-balance of Lunatic mode to make bosses more of a proper threat, and to adjust to the meta-game's "damage heavy" focus.

    • Lunatic Mode enemies only do x1.9 damage, down from x2.0.

    • Lunatic Mode enemies have x2.1 HP, up from x2.0.

    • Lunatic Mode bosses now have x2.5 HP, up from x2.0.

    • Lunatic Mode bosses now have 24% more poise HP as well.

    • Lunatic Mode waves are all slightly longer.

  • Added 7 more tips to the main menu.

  • Adjusted the "Calcifused Calamity" wave to want ~5% less enemies live at once.

  • Adjusted the "True Siege Synthesis" wave to want ~8% less enemies live at once, and the time between enemy spawns is lowered by ~10%.

  • The "Amantacoumpass Mandible" now does 25 damage, up from 22.

  • The "Wooden Sword" now does 29 damage, up from 27.

  • Arcana Levels also now boost item drop rate slightly (1% per 100 levels).

    • Slightly lowered the bonus item drops during lunatic mode.

  • Arcana Levels now take longer to level up at the higher levels.

  • Reduced rubble particle size, but made it make more particles.

  • Amalgam Pillroy now has 5% more poise HP.

  • Slightly reduced the amount of enemies the wave wants live at a time in multi-player.

  • Fixed a few bugs.

    • Disallowed pausing while rebinding.

    • The Relic menu will fix itself if you are using a controller and manage to deselect the relics.

    • The legacy selection menu now properly tells you that you have a legacy to pick if you have just one.

    • Several spelling mistakes (and surely not all of them lol).

  • Other small visual adjustments.

