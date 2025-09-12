After looking at player feedback and doing some in-person testing, I have some important adjustments to the game that make it feel better! Including the main new feature - the ability to sell items!

Changelog:

Each item has a different selling price, however, The Merchant is greedy and won't give you much for most items.

Items in the Hotbar and Swapbar, as well as on the ground, are not sold.

Items are sold in bulk, it will sell all the items in the storage (the blue section of the inventory).

You can now sell items at the merchant.

Lunatic Mode waves are all slightly longer.

Lunatic Mode bosses now have 24% more poise HP as well.

Lunatic Mode bosses now have x2.5 HP, up from x2.0.

Lunatic Mode enemies have x2.1 HP, up from x2.0.

Lunatic Mode enemies only do x1.9 damage, down from x2.0.

Re-balance of Lunatic mode to make bosses more of a proper threat, and to adjust to the meta-game's "damage heavy" focus.

Added 7 more tips to the main menu.

Adjusted the "Calcifused Calamity" wave to want ~5% less enemies live at once.

Adjusted the "True Siege Synthesis" wave to want ~8% less enemies live at once, and the time between enemy spawns is lowered by ~10%.

The "Amantacoumpass Mandible" now does 25 damage, up from 22.

The "Wooden Sword" now does 29 damage, up from 27.

Arcana Levels also now boost item drop rate slightly (1% per 100 levels). Slightly lowered the bonus item drops during lunatic mode.

Arcana Levels now take longer to level up at the higher levels.

Reduced rubble particle size, but made it make more particles.

Amalgam Pillroy now has 5% more poise HP.

Slightly reduced the amount of enemies the wave wants live at a time in multi-player.

Fixed a few bugs. Disallowed pausing while rebinding.

The Relic menu will fix itself if you are using a controller and manage to deselect the relics.

The legacy selection menu now properly tells you that you have a legacy to pick if you have just one.

Several spelling mistakes (and surely not all of them lol).