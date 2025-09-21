 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 19954222 Edited 21 September 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・Fixed “Import” Display Issue on Title Screen

Resolved an issue where the “Import” option was displayed even without YsX clear data.

*Note: On Steam Deck, each game creates a virtual Windows C: drive, preventing access to save data folders from other applications.

・Adjusted Target Lock Behavior

Fixed a problem where moving the mouse while a target was locked could unintentionally switch the lock to a different target.

・Fixed Screen Distortion During Events

Addressed an issue that could cause visual distortion during certain in-game events.

・Additional Minor Bug Fixes

We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Thank you for your continued support.
We’ll keep listening to your feedback and working hard to deliver the best possible gaming experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3821791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link