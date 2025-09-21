・Fixed “Import” Display Issue on Title Screen

Resolved an issue where the “Import” option was displayed even without YsX clear data.

*Note: On Steam Deck, each game creates a virtual Windows C: drive, preventing access to save data folders from other applications.

・Adjusted Target Lock Behavior

Fixed a problem where moving the mouse while a target was locked could unintentionally switch the lock to a different target.

・Fixed Screen Distortion During Events

Addressed an issue that could cause visual distortion during certain in-game events.

・Additional Minor Bug Fixes

We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for your continued support.

We’ll keep listening to your feedback and working hard to deliver the best possible gaming experience.