12 September 2025 Build 19954129 Edited 12 September 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

Dropped a new patch today, watched a few YouTube videos about the game and it was great to see the feedback provided, and not so great seeing all these bugs popping up haha. Do not fear though as I have used my hammer of justice to smash some bugs already.

✅ Bug Fixes
  • Queuing positions for the NPCs are now fixed with the shop and at the reception desk.
  • Quests no longer dissapear on the quest board on save and load.
  • Tutorial text placement fixes.
  • Purchasing a cabinet and placing items inside of cabinets works as intended now.
  • Money glitch resolved (naughty naughty).
  • When opening the TAB menu while assisting an adventurer with his cut from the quest now still allows you to interact with everything after closing TAB menu.


🔧 Next Up (In Progress)
  • Character model changes (anime style incoming) -> 50+ unique characters.
  • More adventurers to go to Guild Hall faster on Fame and Guild Level increase.
  • Voice changes & improvements.
  • Interaction changes -> no need to always interact with the reception desk / basket before interacting with the NPC.


Thank you yet again for everyone reporting these bugs.

For those who would like to support the studio and its growth as we are a small indie studio growing, make sure to check out the Patreon page!
Link: https://www.patreon.com/c/obsessivegames

