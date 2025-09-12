Hi adventurers,

I'm back from vacation and the next update (the "Raids Update") is also almost ready, and you can start to test it. v0.800 is now available on the development branch:

Added the ability to create safe areas.

Added a button to switch to an emergency state causing all units to retreat into safe areas.

Added health points to buildings.

Added the ability for enemies to attack buildings.

Added a repair job for heroes to repair damaged buildings.

Added a raid system sending enemies to attack the colony.

Added a gameplay setting to control the raids frequency.

Added health points to enemies in colony mode.

Now when losing a fight, enemies will also lose health points and when coming back to attack the same group, it will be less populated.

Added constructible defense weapons (with traps and projectiles).

Added the ability to display a layer with all positions covered by defense weapons.

Added a rearm job to refill defense weapons.

Added walls with arrowslits to allow ballistas to shoot through.

Added a workshop to build defense weapons ammunitions.

Added warning messages when a raid is detected or buildings are attacked.

Added a mood malus when heroes flee from combat.

Various fixes to the job attribution system.