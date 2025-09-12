This is the last release to the playtest branch, preparing for Early Access release on monday. A heartfelt thanks for all the bug reports and suggestions!
Changes:
- Added popup warning of playtest ending.
- Added detailed info panel in left side of ship editor.
- Added several new encounters to encounter.
- Added "Generator Overload" perk.
- Added heavy blaster starting equipment set to help with harder assignments (more to follow).
- Generator antimatter cost is rounded up, so small generators are less optimal.
- Added more trading outpost designs and several new independent privateer ship designs.
- Larger generators are now slightly more efficient in power per antimatter.
- Reduced antimatter and exotics cost of shields.
- Most bosses are a bit less tough now (but need more work to make them more interesting).
- Small update of Reaver ship designs.
- Lots of small encounter fixes.
Bugfixes:
- Sampling a part that was not selectable would still switch to part placement.
- Ship preview images rendered turrets below other parts.
- Module control mode ToggleStartOn did not work.
- High damage applied to shield would also damage shield part itself.
- Physics bodies would go to sleep and not wake up when moving parts were activated, making joints get stuck sometimes.
