This is the last release to the playtest branch, preparing for Early Access release on monday. A heartfelt thanks for all the bug reports and suggestions!



Changes:

- Added popup warning of playtest ending.

- Added detailed info panel in left side of ship editor.

- Added several new encounters to encounter.

- Added "Generator Overload" perk.

- Added heavy blaster starting equipment set to help with harder assignments (more to follow).

- Generator antimatter cost is rounded up, so small generators are less optimal.

- Added more trading outpost designs and several new independent privateer ship designs.

- Larger generators are now slightly more efficient in power per antimatter.

- Reduced antimatter and exotics cost of shields.

- Most bosses are a bit less tough now (but need more work to make them more interesting).

- Small update of Reaver ship designs.

- Lots of small encounter fixes.



Bugfixes:

- Sampling a part that was not selectable would still switch to part placement.

- Ship preview images rendered turrets below other parts.

- Module control mode ToggleStartOn did not work.

- High damage applied to shield would also damage shield part itself.

- Physics bodies would go to sleep and not wake up when moving parts were activated, making joints get stuck sometimes.