I’m thrilled to share the news: Update 8: Getting Ready is officially rolling out! 🎉
This update picks up the story at Day 209 and carries us all the way to Day 239, with plenty of twists, choices, and emotional moments.
🔹 What’s in this update?
💍 Ring shopping – Time to fix a big oversight by the MC and finally get that engagement ring!
👗 Wedding gown fitting – A key moment that doesn’t go quite as smoothly as planned… especially with the father-in-law around. 😏
👀 An intimate baby shower – but in the middle of a rather precarious situation…
🔹 Content overview
✍️ Around 16,500 words (30 minutes of play per run)
🖼️ 408 new renders
🎞️ 12 new animations
🎵 21 new music tracks to set the mood
🏆 11 new achievements
