 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19954039 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there! 😊

I’m thrilled to share the news: Update 8: Getting Ready is officially rolling out! 🎉

This update picks up the story at Day 209 and carries us all the way to Day 239, with plenty of twists, choices, and emotional moments.

🔹 What’s in this update?

💍 Ring shopping – Time to fix a big oversight by the MC and finally get that engagement ring!

👗 Wedding gown fitting – A key moment that doesn’t go quite as smoothly as planned… especially with the father-in-law around. 😏

👀 An intimate baby shower – but in the middle of a rather precarious situation…

🔹 Content overview

✍️ Around 16,500 words (30 minutes of play per run)
🖼️ 408 new renders
🎞️ 12 new animations
🎵 21 new music tracks to set the mood
🏆 11 new achievements

Wishing you a wonderful weekend and a great evening 😊

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2691472
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2691473
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link