Hey there! 😊

I’m thrilled to share the news: Update 8: Getting Ready is officially rolling out! 🎉

This update picks up the story at Day 209 and carries us all the way to Day 239, with plenty of twists, choices, and emotional moments.

🔹 What’s in this update?

💍 Ring shopping – Time to fix a big oversight by the MC and finally get that engagement ring!

👗 Wedding gown fitting – A key moment that doesn’t go quite as smoothly as planned… especially with the father-in-law around. 😏

👀 An intimate baby shower – but in the middle of a rather precarious situation…

🔹 Content overview

✍️ Around 16,500 words (30 minutes of play per run)

🖼️ 408 new renders

🎞️ 12 new animations

🎵 21 new music tracks to set the mood

🏆 11 new achievements

Wishing you a wonderful weekend and a great evening 😊