12 September 2025 Build 19953746 Edited 12 September 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
SummonArk News!
We’ve rolled out a new update for the game—here are the details!

★ Update Contents

Add Another Covenants: Added [Divine Proof] and [Lost Culture] the Angel Covenant. More Covenants will be added over time.

Added Covenant cards related to the above.

Added 3 new Common Equipment items.

Fixed an issue where certain cards were not registered in the Collection from the start.

Minor bug fixes.

★ Upcoming Plans

Thank you for playing! Here’s what we’re planning for future updates:

More Another Covenants – We’ll continue adding new ones step by step.

Enhanced Difficulty Options – While difficulty can already be increased through combinations of Contracts, Equipment, and Challenge Modes, we’ve heard feedback asking for more depth and replay value. We’ll be working on improvements in this area.

Expanded Equipment, Cards, and Relics – To encourage more variety in deck-building, we’ll continue adding and fine-tuning content.

New & Adjusted Enemies – Currently, each floor features 4 types of Elite enemies, and bosses are split into 3/2/2 per floor. We plan to add more boss variations and fine-tune enemy strength and mechanics.

