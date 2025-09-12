SummonArk News!

We’ve rolled out a new update for the game—here are the details!



★ Update Contents



Add Another Covenants: Added [Divine Proof] and [Lost Culture] the Angel Covenant. More Covenants will be added over time.



Added Covenant cards related to the above.



Added 3 new Common Equipment items.



Fixed an issue where certain cards were not registered in the Collection from the start.



Minor bug fixes.



★ Upcoming Plans



Thank you for playing! Here’s what we’re planning for future updates:



More Another Covenants – We’ll continue adding new ones step by step.



Enhanced Difficulty Options – While difficulty can already be increased through combinations of Contracts, Equipment, and Challenge Modes, we’ve heard feedback asking for more depth and replay value. We’ll be working on improvements in this area.



Expanded Equipment, Cards, and Relics – To encourage more variety in deck-building, we’ll continue adding and fine-tuning content.



New & Adjusted Enemies – Currently, each floor features 4 types of Elite enemies, and bosses are split into 3/2/2 per floor. We plan to add more boss variations and fine-tune enemy strength and mechanics.

