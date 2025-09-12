SummonArk News!
We’ve rolled out a new update for the game—here are the details!
★ Update Contents
Add Another Covenants: Added [Divine Proof] and [Lost Culture] the Angel Covenant. More Covenants will be added over time.
Added Covenant cards related to the above.
Added 3 new Common Equipment items.
Fixed an issue where certain cards were not registered in the Collection from the start.
Minor bug fixes.
★ Upcoming Plans
Thank you for playing! Here’s what we’re planning for future updates:
More Another Covenants – We’ll continue adding new ones step by step.
Enhanced Difficulty Options – While difficulty can already be increased through combinations of Contracts, Equipment, and Challenge Modes, we’ve heard feedback asking for more depth and replay value. We’ll be working on improvements in this area.
Expanded Equipment, Cards, and Relics – To encourage more variety in deck-building, we’ll continue adding and fine-tuning content.
New & Adjusted Enemies – Currently, each floor features 4 types of Elite enemies, and bosses are split into 3/2/2 per floor. We plan to add more boss variations and fine-tune enemy strength and mechanics.
SummonArk Update v1.0.2 Release
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3935441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update